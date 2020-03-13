South Africa: Spectators Barred From Final 2 India vs Proteas ODIs Over Coronavirus Fears

The Proteas ' final two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against India will be played behind closed doors due to fears over the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Thursday's first match in Dharamsala was rained out, with the final two clashes in the series scheduled for Lucknow on Sunday (15 March) and Kolkata next Wednesday (18 March).

A statement released by the BCCI reads as follows:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been working closely with the Government of India along with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in the wake of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"After holding discussions with the MYAS and MOHFW, the BCCI on Thursday announced that the remaining two One-day Internationals (ODIs) of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played without any public gathering, including spectators.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, assessed that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic. The BCCI is making every effort for compliance with the regulatory bodies of the Government of India and ensure the safety of our athletes and valued fans. "The BCCI will continue to take guidance from the Government of India and state regulatory bodies."

Proteas ODI squad for India:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj

Compiled by Sport24 staff

Sport24