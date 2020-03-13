South Africa: Coronavirus in SA - Eight More Cases Confirmed, Total Now 24

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed on Friday that eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 24.

The NICD added that all these cases were from travellers coming into South Africa from other countries.

Ten cases have been recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 in Gauteng, three in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga, the NICD said.

The body stressed that there was no evidence to suggest the virus was spreading widely within South Africa. However, given the likelihood that contact is inevitable, the status of Covid-19 transmission can change.

"Nonetheless, the new Covid-19 cases are not linked to the group of 10 people who travelled to Italy.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

