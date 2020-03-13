South Africa: Crowd At Ultra SA Festival Lifts Quadriplegic Man Up So He Can See the Stage

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nomvelo Chalumbira

Revellers at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg made a quadriplegic man's night unforgettable when they lifted him so he could see the stage.

Lawrence Levinsohn, 53, described the entire experience as "uplifting and truly unbelievable".

Levinsohn who attended the festival with his friends on 29 February, told News24 that he was touched by the kindness of perfect strangers who got together to make his night unforgettable.

"I was at Ultra with my friends when I landed up in the crowd and a bunch of guys I didn't know asked to lift me up so I can see what's happening and be part of the experience," Levinsohn said.

"I was nervous but they assured me that they would do it responsibly."

Never happened before

Levinsohn, who enjoys attending live music events said something like that never happened to him before.

"It was an amazing feeling. I felt a spirit of camaraderie because of the people's willingness to help their fellow man."

Levinsohn became paralysed from the neck down in a diving accident almost 39 years ago. But it didn't stop him from living his life to the fullest.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

