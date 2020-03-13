South Africa: CSA Accepts Australian Women's Team's Decision to Postpone SA Tour

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has accepted the decision of the Australian Cricket Board (ACB) to postpone the planned inbound tour of the Australian women's team to South Africa for a series of ODI and T20 international matches.

Citing and assessing the situation around the coronavirus situation and its rapid spread, including the current trajectory of the virus, Australia communicated its decision to postpone the tour, in consideration of the health, safety and the interest of players.

This has purely been done because of the risk to the health and safety of the players and to also allow for time in order to ensure that all decision-makers have all the correct information and intelligence about how the virus is manifesting and including the efforts to deal with its rapid spread.

"We confirm the postponement of the Australian women's tour to South Africa and we understand and respect the decision. Cricket South Africa is also closely monitoring the tour of the Proteas men's team in India and we are in constant consultation with medical and virology experts, stakeholders in government, the BCCI and the team. We will apply our minds to the input of experts and act in a way that reflects our duty of caring for our players," Jacques Faul, interim Chief Executive at CSA, said.

"I would also like to stress that this decision was not taken lightly and is in the best interest of the players of the both teams. CSA will do a full risk assessment on the influence of the virus on our operations, including the current domestic season and following this, we will work with our key cricket partners to find an appropriate window in the international cricket calendar, to stage these matches," Faul added.

