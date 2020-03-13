Liberia: Press Union of Liberia Condemns Arrest of Journalist

press release

PUL Condemns The Incaceration Of Kolubah -Akoi Says It's The Violation of Press Freedom The Press Union of Liberia has condemned the arrest and incarceration of Journalist Kolubah Akoi by the Liberia National Police in Vonjama city, Lofa County.

Journalist Akoi was arrested and jailed upon complaint from the Lofa County Community College. Journalist Akoi is being jailed for publishing a story involving an alleged corruption at the Lofa County Community College.

The PUL is shocked by the arrest of a journalist for simply doing his job as a journalist. Journalist Akoi has been charged with unlawful disclosure of confidential documents, criminal conspiracy and criminal malevolent.

Criminal Malevolent has been repealed by the government of Liberia under the Kamara Abdullai Kamara Press Freedom Act. The law was used by dictators and despotic regimes to suppress press freedom and intimidate journalists.

The Union is also disappointed over the refusal of the police to allow his lawyer and the PUL coordinator in the county sign for him to get him out. We have made all efforts along with his lawyer to secure the release of Kolubah Akoi, but they are refusing to allow us sign for him.

This action, the Union believes is against the tenants of democracy and the government efforts for an open and corruption free government. Arresting journalists as a way of intimidating them from writing and speaking against ills of society cannot be tolerated in this new Liberia. The Press Union of Liberia is therefore calling for the immediate release of the Liberian journalist by the police.

Musa MB Kenneh

Secretary General

Press Union of Liberia