South Africa: NPA Awaiting Enock Mpianzi Forensic Report Before Announcing Prosecution Decision

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still waiting for the forensic report into the death of Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi, according to Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Acting director of public prosecutions in North Gauteng, advocate George Baloyi, has also appointed a team of prosecutors to work on the docket, which was handed over to the NPA earlier this week.

"Once all outstanding issues have been finalised, the NPA will make its decision and will be in a position to announce such a decision in due course.

"Among outstanding issues is the fact that the NPA is awaiting a copy of the forensic report that was commissioned by the Department of Education," Mjonondwane said.

Mpianzi was swept away in the Crocodile River at a Grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, near Brits in the North West on 15 January.

The forensic report found, among other things, that the school and the lodge were negligent in the way they handled pupils' safety.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.