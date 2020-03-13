South Africa: Coronavirus - Parent At One of Herzlia's Cape Town Schools Tests Positive

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

The eight Jewish community schools that closed across Cape Town on Thursday will remain closed, after a parent at one of the schools tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lessons were suspended on Thursday, pending the outcome of the man's Covid-19 test.

The school confirmed the parent's positive result on Friday, saying United Herzlia high school, middle school, three primary schools and three pre-primary schools will now remain closed until after the holidays.

"Yesterday, we committed to communicating facts only - in discussion with the family this morning, we are heartened to report that he is feeling much better, is almost symptom-free and remains at home," said Andries van Renssen, the executive director of the schools.

"Our teachers will be teaching remotely from Monday through Friday, so as to minimize learning disruption as far as possible."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

