Zimbabwe: Charles Manyuchi to Defend Two Boxing Titles

REIGNING World Boxing Federation (WBF) middleweight champion and World Africa Boxing Association (WABA) champion Charles Manyuchi is confident of retaining the two titles when he goes into the ring with Uganda's Muhammad Sebyala next month at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Addressing a press conference organised by The Charles Manyuchi Academy in Harare, Manyuchi said he was fully prepared and confident of victory.

"I am fully prepared for the two bouts and as for Muhammad, he is going down," he said.

Manyuchi, who has defeated his two South American opponent, Argentine Diego Gallardo and Pablo Ezequiel Acosta, both with technical knockouts, at the HICC has to defend against little Sebyala.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the academy at the press conference, the Manyuchi camp was working flat-out to prepare the Zimbabwean boxer for the fight.

"In other words, we are never worried about the nationality, race or creed of the opponent. Our task is to make Charles prepare enough to score a victory," the academy said.