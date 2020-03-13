Zimbabwe: Chamisa Says ED 'Sick' Mortuary Joke Makes Him Candidate for Impeachment

13 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 'dark humour' on mortuaries could have gotten him impeached in a normal country.

Chamisa warned the Zimbabwean leader's days were numbered.

Officially opening a mortuary in Gutu, Masvingo province last week, Mnangagwa "cracked a joke" on how he dangled a monetary prize to any family whose relative's body would be first to be stored in a mortuary he built while he was still MP for Kwekwe.

However, Chamisa found the humour in his rival a bit repugnant.

"In other countries, Mnangagwa's talk on mortuaries would have gotten him impeached a long-time ago," he said.

"When you see a president talk like that, celebrating such things like that it shows you he is out of touch with reality and that his days are numbered."

Chamisa was speaking at a closing ceremony of his party's Smart Cities Summit in Harare Thursday.

Mnangagwa's Gutu video has been trending on social media where he has received rebuke from the public.

However, Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana told people who are offended by Mnangagwa's joke to accept that it was a normal 'dark humour'.

"There is something called 'dark/black humour' or 'gallows humour,' this is legit humour which makes light of a subject ordinarily considered as a taboo or sensitive," Mangwana wrote on Twitter.

"In some disciplines dark humour is considered as therapeutic. We should never constrict our sense of humour."

WATCH:

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

