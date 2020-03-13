Zimbabwe: Chamisa to Follow Up On MDC Councillors' Declared Assets

13 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has promised to make a follow up on the personal assets declared by his councillors Thursday at the party's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House headquarters in Harare.

The leader of the main opposition was speaking at an event to mark the end of his party's Smart Cities Summit he hosted this week.

All the party's councillors were made to declare their personal assets in what MDC said was a move meant to curb looting and other acts of corruption within local authorities it controlled.

"We have line secretaries who are obviously going into the various councils to do an audit," Chamisa said while addressing journalists at the end of the summit.

"As you know there is what is called the Integrity and Accountability Panel. Their duty is to juxtapose what councillors have declared and what they have in real life," said Chamisa.

He told journalists any misrepresentation of assets by councillors would be dealt with through the party's processes.

"People know councillors, They know them in communities, they know what they own, so we want to make sure we test the sincerity and integrity of our councillors.

"I am sure that our councillors are men and women of integrity, of course what they have declared, we hope is what they have. If there is any deviation that is a disciplinary issue."

MDC councils, mainly from the Harare City Council and its satellite town Chitungwiza have been fingered in acts of corruption that include illegal land sales over the past two decades.

The MDC is in charge of all urban councils in the country.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

