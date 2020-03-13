Malawi: Law Professor Accuses MEC Over Contradictions

A prominent law professor has accused the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of double standards and contradictions after hiring South African lawyers for the election case when it says it has no money for the polls.

Government has hired the foreign lawyers to handle the elections appeal case at a staggering fee of K600 million.

Ironically, some of the grounds for the appeal is that the pollster has no money to hold the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh election.

But Garton Kamchedzera, a professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, said the hiring of the foreign lawyers at such a fee is a clear indication that the government has money for the elections.

"They said they don't have the money to run for the election poll because they were simply fighting the Constitutional Court ruling. They did not mean what they said," he said.

He said MEC cannot see the contradiction themselves because they are blinded with their fight against the Constitutional Court ruling which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election and ordered for a fresh poll.