Zimbabwe: MDC Activists Denied Bail As Judge Fails to Read Magistrate's Bad Writing

13 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The 12 MDC activists who were arrested about two weeks ago over public violence offences emanating from streets protests that rocked Chitungwiza will languish in prison until next Tuesday after High Court judge, Justice David Foroma failed to read badly written record of the magistrate.

The judge postponed the case to 17 March to allow the State to have the record transcribed again.

"The judge couldn't read the docket. It was so badly written that he could not pick what was contained," the suspects lawyer, Job Sikhala after the postponement of the bail ruling.

Sikhala is also an MDC Vice chairperson and Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti handled the case in Chitungwiza.

The case of two more activists arrested separately was also postponed at the High Court to the same date after it emerged the State had not responded to the bail application.

The 12 activists who include Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youth spokesman Stephen Chuma complained that they were also not notified of the charge they were facing until almost eight hours after their detention at St Mary's Police Station when they initially appeared in court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) promised to investigate the complaint.

Chuma, 32, is charged alongside Nyasha Mutsindikwa, 23, Elton Tendai Marimbe, 21, Dambudzo Leeroy Mhike, 29, Tendai Timuri, 40, Jabulani Chatindiara, 42, Chris Murecha, 35, Terrence Manjengwa, 25, John Mulevelengi,43, Brian Mushakwe, 26, Tanyaradzwa Zawaire, 26, and Taurai Nyamanhindi, 36.

They are accused of participating in a public gathering with intent to promote public violence.

