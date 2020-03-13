South Africa: Campuses Take Measures to Prevent Spread of Covid-19

13 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

For now, South Africa's top universities have not indicated any immediate plans to shut down campuses, but steps are being taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Wits is waiting for the results of a student who was tested on Friday, while Stellenbosch has placed a temporary ban on travel to high risk countries.

A medical student at the University of the Witwatersrand is in self-quarantine and awaiting test results for Covid-19.

This is according to a statement sent out by the Wits Covid-19 Management Committee on 13 March. The student came into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 and test results are expected later on Friday.

"The student is being monitored closely and has not displayed any symptoms of Covid-19," the announcement read. The student is quarantined at home.

Shirona Patel, the Wits communications manager, clarified that student's particular class had been suspended. Some reports have said the entire faculty closed down.

"Only one clinical activity has been cancelled today. The rest of the medical programme and all other programmes in the Faculty of Health Sciences and the rest of the university continue," said Patel.

Wits, like many of the other top universities in the country,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

