South Africa: Tshwane Council - DA Goes to Court to Challenge Dissolution

The DA has filed court papers seeking to overturn the Gauteng government's decision to dissolve the Tshwane council. The party not only wants the decision set aside but for the court to instruct ANC and EFF members to attend council meetings.

The DA claims the Gauteng government did not meet the legal requirements to dissolve the City of Tshwane council and place it under administration, which will trigger elections in three months.

The party, which filed court papers in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday to overturn the dissolution, has argued that many of the city's challenges were caused by the ANC and EFF and that the ANC provincial government is trying to illegally take power from the DA-led administration.

In an affidavit, DA Tshwane leader Randall Williams called on the court to declare the Gauteng executive committee (EC) decision invalid and to order all ANC and EFF councillors to attend and remain in council meetings unless they have a valid reason to be absent.

Parties in Tshwane have been deadlocked since November 2019 and there is currently no mayor, mayoral committee or city manager in the municipality. Williams said the speaker would hold weekly council sittings to elect...