Zimbabwe: Heartbroken Buyanga's Ex-Girlfriend in New Child Custody Fight

THE former girlfriend of controversial business tycoon and owner of African Medallion Group (AMG), Frank Buyanga, Chantelle Muteswa continues with her fight over custodian of their minor child after she was barred getting access to the boy.

Muteswa has since filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking an order to suspend a ruling that bar her from seeing her son.

In an application filed at the High court this week, the aggrieved mother said she has clocked 150 days without setting an eye on her son and fears that the child would be removed from the court's jurisdiction.

"An urgent chamber application is hereby made to a judge sitting in the chambers for an order suspending the execution of an order of this honourable court barring applicant the custodial parent of a minor child from seeing her five year old son thereby further dispossessing the custodian parent of her custodial rights," read part of her application filed by her lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya.

Buyanga was last year granted interim custody of the minor boy by the High Court after he complained that Muteswa had no shelter for the boy.

Since then Muteswa has never seen her son.

It is her argument that the interim order was secured by fraud engineered by High Court. Muteswa also submitted that she is the sole custodian of the child as per a declaration of Children's Court made in May 2019, but she has been unlawfully dispossessed of physical custody of the minor.

"Buyanga has routinely removed the minor child from this jurisdiction against the existence of an order barring him from doing so granted by Justice Manzunzu," she said.

Muteswa claimed Buyanga had filed for joint custody in the Gauteng Division of the South African High Court case 35102/2014 and feared that if court rules in his favour, her rights as recognised by Zimbabwe's Children's Court in May will be meaningless.