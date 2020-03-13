Uganda: Govt Should Ban Poor Structures in Schools

13 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
editorial By Editor

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old pupil died and 22 of her colleagues were left fighting for their lives after a Primary Three classroom block collapsed on them at a government-aided Nakwasi Primary School in Butaleja Sub- county, Butaleja District. The building crumbled shortly following a rainstorm.

The accident happened barely three days after the Office of the Prime Minister had warned that the first season rains had begun and would likely cause havoc across the country.

The Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness and Management, Mr Martin Owor, said massive floods and landslides were expected in the Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi sub-regions with most parts of the country expected to experience strong winds and lightning.

Despite increased funding of the education sector over the years, several government-aided schools continue to operate in dilapidated structures. In fact, in some schools, whenever it rains or it is about to rain, pupils are sent home for fear of the poor buildings collapsing on them.

In some schools, the classes have no doors and windows and whenever it rains, lessons are postponed.

This is partly the reason some schools in the different parts of the country, especially east and northern Uganda, continue to perform poorly in national exams. Unfortunately, dilapidated structures continue to put the lives of pupils at great risk.

The Ministry of Education's budget allocation for the Financial Year 2019/20 was Shs3.3 trillion, nearly three times up from Shs1.1 trillion in 2016. In July last year, the Ministry of Education sounded its own trumpet over the achievements it had made since 2016.

Ironically, infrastructural development, which included the construction of 256 new classrooms in 45 districts across the country, was cited as some of the achievements. Around the same time, the Education ministry's policy statement also indicated that 23 new primary schools would be built.

It is true the government made policy changes that led to the liberalisation of the education sector as well as the introduction of universal primary and secondary education in the country.

However, when we lose students in avoidable accidents like what happened in Butaleja, then it is high time government returned to the drawing board.

Therefore, to stop subjecting the precious lives of students to great risks, the government needs to ban dilapidated structure in schools and renew its resolve to build permanent classrooms, dormitories, libraries, and pit-latrines in schools.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.