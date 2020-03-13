Africa: Coronavirus - England Postpones Premier League, EFL, Others

Photo: Daily News
English Premier League (EPL) side, Everton FC.
13 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The Premier League have announced the suspension of all matches for three weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was reached after an emergency meeting held Friday morning by stakeholders after two top personalities in the league tested positive to the virus, according to a statement posted on the Premier League official Facebook page.

The Premier League, along with the EFL, FA Cup and Women's Super League have all been postponed until April 3.

England's upcoming international friendlies at Wembley with Italy and Denmark have also been put on hold.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for the deadly bug while scores of players and staff in the English league have been quarantined as precautionary measures.

Friday's announcement also followed the panic trailing the football world as UEFA, the European football governing postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled for next week.

The Premier League has been under severe pressure to postpone or even cancel the season following similar measures across the globe.

In Italy, the Seria A league matches have been suspended due to the coronavirus. Over 1000 people have died from the disease in Italy.

In the U.S., both soccer and basketball league matches have been suspended. Over 40 people have died from the disease in the U.S.

Sports is among top public events adversely affected by coronavirus which has affected over 100,000 people, killing more than 4,000 across the globe.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

