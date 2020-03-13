Mozambique: Informal Traders Clash With Police

Maputo — Many streets in downtown Maputo were temporarily impassable on Friday morning due to a wave of violent protests by informal traders demonstrating against the decision by Maputo Municipal Council to force them off the pavements and into the municipal markets.

The deadline given by the Council for the informal traders to stop selling on the public highway ended on Thursday, but few obeyed the deadline. There have been sporadic attempts to clear the traders off the pavements over the past three decades, none of them successful. Doubtless many of the traders assumed that this attempt would fizzle out too.

About 4,000 traders were believed to be selling on the pavements of the downtown area. Before the police operation of Thursday and Friday, the traders were crammed closely together, making it almost impossible for ordinary citizens to walk along the pavements. They also obstructed the entrances to residential blocks, much to the annoyance of the people living there.

This time the Council seemed determined to end trading on the pavements once and for all. It called on the police to move the traders, and clashes broke out. Early on Friday morning, some of the traders threw up barricades, improvised out of rubbish bins, boxes, stones and other detritus. They set tyres on fire, while singing songs to protest against the supposed injustice of the municipal authorities.

The demonstrators also attacked formal shops, smashing their windows. Their owners hastily closed their doors. The protestors stoned buses of the municipal bus company, EMTPM, and destroyed traffic lights.

Parts of downtown Maputo were paralysed. Dense smoke from burning tyres rose to the skies, while the fire brigade was called in to douse the flames.

Heavily armed police units eventually dispersed the protestors. Police dogs were used, and tear gas and pepper gas were fired indiscriminately, affecting not only the informal traders, but their clients and passers-by, and some of the policemen themselves.

By around 10.00, a couple of hundred of the traders had gathered outside the Municipal Council offices, chanting and singing, while the police looked on warily.

By midday calm had returned. The barricades had been removed, traffic resumed along the streets of downtown Maputo, and shops reopened. The heavy police presence doubtless deterred any attempt by the informal traders to return.

The Council says thousands of stalls are unoccupied in the municipal markets, and wants the informal traders to sell their wares in the markets and not on the streets.

The traders claim that their clients will not go to the markets - but this is a self-fulfilling prophecy: if the stalls are empty, of course the clients won't go to the markets.

The Council has a tighter control over the municipal markets than over street selling. Market stallholders must pay taxes.