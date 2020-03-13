Zimbabwe: ED Leads By Example, Owns One Farm - Muchinguri-Kashiri

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is an exemplary leader who owns only one farm, something that is in line with the government's policy of one-person, one-farm, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

The minister made the claims Thursday at Mnangagwa's farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe where the president was holding a field visit.

"Whilst others in the country own multiple farms, the President has proven to be exemplary by owning a single farm," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

The comments by the Defence Minister come at a time Mnangagwa has made repeated claims most senior officials in Zanu PF and government owned more than one farm each. The farms were acquired during the controversial land reform programme by government in the past two decades.

Mnangagwa has threatened to repossess the farms and redistribute to other landless Zimbabweans. Among those targeted is also the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe who is reported to own multiple farms.

The government has also withdrawn offer letters for former Zanu PF G40 members such as Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Nyasha Chikwinya.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also Zanu PF's national chairperson, heaped praises in Mnangagwa during her address at the farm saying the Zimbabwean incumbent had seriously taken "farming as a business."

Mnangagwa's Kwekwe farm has a combined 400 hectares of maize, 200 hectares of soya beans, five hectares sugar beans, and 12.5 hectares of potatoes.

"The farm has consistently produced high yields of maize of between nine and 15 tonnes per hectare. In winter the farm produces wheat on 500 hectares," Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

"Surely with this level of agriculture innovation, our shortcomings are surmountable. Technology is therefore, a major driver to achieving high production and national food security.

"Grain production is achieved through the religious adoption of Good Agronomic Practices (GAPs) and choice of good varieties, which have high yields and are adaptable to the conditions on the farm."

Meanwhile, Muchinguri-Kashiri said agriculture and food security remain a top priority for the government.

"It is critical for the attainment of household and national food security as well as supporting livelihoods of the rural population. Agriculture occupies a central place in the economy of our nation," she said.

Over 8 million Zimbabweans - over half of the country's population - are currently in need of urgent food aid.