South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Drug Possession

13 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Fifty-one-year old, Wynand Harmse, was arrested in Johannesburg by members of Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) Gauteng for possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R300 000.

The SANEB members followed up information about a drug courier at OR Tambo International Airport, who was about to fly out to Hong Kong.

Harmse was allegedly stopped after one of the members searched his luggage as well as conducted a body search.

The luggage did not contain any illegal substances but upon conducting the body search, a black plastic containing cocaine was discovered, concealed beneath a black waist corset around his waist.

The 1kg of cocaine is worth an estimated street value of R300 000 and was confiscated.

He has since appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates court for dealing in drugs, and his case was postponed to 13 May 2020, for formal bail application as well as further investigation.

The suspect remains in custody.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.