South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Drug Possession

Fifty-one-year old, Wynand Harmse, was arrested in Johannesburg by members of Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) Gauteng for possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R300 000.

The SANEB members followed up information about a drug courier at OR Tambo International Airport, who was about to fly out to Hong Kong.

Harmse was allegedly stopped after one of the members searched his luggage as well as conducted a body search.

The luggage did not contain any illegal substances but upon conducting the body search, a black plastic containing cocaine was discovered, concealed beneath a black waist corset around his waist.

The 1kg of cocaine is worth an estimated street value of R300 000 and was confiscated.

He has since appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrates court for dealing in drugs, and his case was postponed to 13 May 2020, for formal bail application as well as further investigation.

The suspect remains in custody.