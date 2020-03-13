South Africa: This Weekend We're Watching - the Japanese Eighties Classic That Predicted a Pandemic

analysis

Of the many fulfilled predictions of cinematic history, Akira's prediction of the Coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) of 2019 and the events of 2020 is one of the eeriest.

There are people out there who genuinely believe that Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, has supernatural powers. The Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump would be elected US president, the Irish horsemeat scandal, the Ebola epidemic, and Homer Simpson even foresaw the mass of the Higgs Boson particle 14 years before the answer was discovered in the real world through $13-billion of experimentation. Those are but a few of the many accurate predictions made by the show, but as impressive as they are, they may be merely fun coincidences. The Simpsons is the longest running American sitcom - it features so many absurd scenarios that statistically, a small proportion of them are bound to manifest eventually. And because they are always jokes, nobody ever notices the predictions which don't come true.

Science-fiction predictions on the other hand, are judged far more sceptically. The prophecies of Sci-Fi authors and script writers are intended to be taken more seriously, spurring on scrutinising critics, and making it even more impressive when they do turn out to...