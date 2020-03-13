Malawi: IMF Trim Programs Review Delegation to Malawi Over Coronavirus - Confirmed Global Pandemic By Who

12 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has trimmed its team which is in the country for a review of its programs due to the ravaging coronavirus outbreak which has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, it is not yet known whether the trimming was as a result of some members contracting the disease or not.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Davis Saddo confirmed that the IMF team which is in the country is trimmed and degraded.

"It is a compressed delegation, it is a technical delegation but they will do the normal review and we will engage them on the review," said Saddo.

The IMF team is in the country to review budget performance, debt, revenues and expenditures.

Saddo said the government will be able to negotiate with the team although it is compressed.

The IMF team has powers to recommend suspension of donor aid.

A pandemic is a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time.

Up until now, WHO has talked merely of the "threat" or the "potential" for a pandemic. But with cases in more than 100 countries, and increasing numbers not linked to travel, the language has changed.

What the use of the word "pandemic" highlights is the importance of countries around the world taking urgent action to respond to their own outbreaks - because now it's everyone's responsibility to turn the tide on the virus..

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.