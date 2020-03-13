South Africa: MK Vets Conference Postponed Amid Questions About Missing Trust Fund Money

analysis

Preparations for a gathering that was supposed to unite the Umkhonto weSizwe military veterans hit a snag when a group of veterans asked difficult questions over missing trust money meant for suffering members. Organisers say the postponement was because there are 'gaps' that need to be dealt with.

Peace and security subcommittee chairperson Tony Yengeni blamed load shedding for the delays in vetting those claiming to be Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) military veterans ahead of the MK Military Veterans Association conference which was set to take place this weekend. It has been postponed by a week.

The Department of Military Veterans, tasked with looking after the needs of those who fought in the liberation struggle, said the vetting process had not yet been completed to its satisfaction, Yengeni said at a press conference on Thursday.

The press conference was advertised as a report back on the MKMVA's state of readiness for its conference, but on Wednesday the notice said the briefing would be about the postponement of the conference.

"We need more time to deal with the gaps," News24 reported Yengeni as saying. Delegates have to be able to provide a defence force number, for instance.

But there are deep political...