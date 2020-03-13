South Africa: MK Vets Conference Postponed Amid Questions About Missing Trust Fund Money

13 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Preparations for a gathering that was supposed to unite the Umkhonto weSizwe military veterans hit a snag when a group of veterans asked difficult questions over missing trust money meant for suffering members. Organisers say the postponement was because there are 'gaps' that need to be dealt with.

Peace and security subcommittee chairperson Tony Yengeni blamed load shedding for the delays in vetting those claiming to be Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) military veterans ahead of the MK Military Veterans Association conference which was set to take place this weekend. It has been postponed by a week.

The Department of Military Veterans, tasked with looking after the needs of those who fought in the liberation struggle, said the vetting process had not yet been completed to its satisfaction, Yengeni said at a press conference on Thursday.

The press conference was advertised as a report back on the MKMVA's state of readiness for its conference, but on Wednesday the notice said the briefing would be about the postponement of the conference.

"We need more time to deal with the gaps," News24 reported Yengeni as saying. Delegates have to be able to provide a defence force number, for instance.

But there are deep political...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.