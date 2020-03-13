South Africa: Seven Arrests Made in Ladysmith

13 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)
By Onalenna Mhlongo

Police have arrested seven suspects for public violence in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

Several vehicles have been torched after violent protests broke out in Ladysmith and surrounding areas.

Police officers were patrolling the R103 road shortly after midnight. They were clearing rubble from the protests when they received information about a group of men, who were barricading the N11.

Upon arrival, police spotted a suspicious minibus next to the barricades. All the suspects were caught red-handed, setting up barricades on the road.

A search was then conducted. A total of six old tyres, petrol and an axe were found inside the minibus.

A total of seven suspects - aged between 24 and 47 - were placed under arrest for public violence at Elandslaagte SAPS (South African Police Service).

They are expected to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

"I am glad that the suspects were arrested. They will also be profiled to check if they are linked to the torching of vehicles in Ladysmith," he said.

