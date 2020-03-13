Zimbabwe: Burna Boy Concert Preps Continue Despite Coronavirus

Photo: BurnaBoy/Instagram
Burna Boy's album African Giant.
13 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Organisers of the Ikonic Chronicles concert set for 17 April in Harare are optimistic on the prospects of their blockbuster show proceeding as planned despite the scourge of coronavirus which has brought social and economic progressions to a standstill.

The concert set for Hellenic Sports Club will see Grammy award nominee and Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy perform alongside a host of local talent including Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Ammarra Brown, Tamy Moyo among others.

Speaking to 263Chat, the organisers, Kayse Connect highlighted that preparations have not stopped while they closely observe developments with the epidemic.

"Preparations are well on course, everything that is needed for the show to go on is in place. However, we understand the ongoing catastrophe coronavirus is inflicting, so while we continue on with our preparations we are keeping an open eye on progressions concerning the virus," said Kayse Connect spokesperson Elton Kurima.

Kayse has since partnered Nyaradzo's Sahwira Events and Teemac in a move to improve revellers' experience on the night.

"For Zimbabwe to have an arts culture that is progressive there has to be created partnerships which is exactly what we have done here. No promoter can have it all, somehow we will need each other to achieve big for our industry," said Kurima.

While several parts of the world have recorded huge numbers of new infections, Zimbabwe is yet to record its first coronavirus patient.

Burna BoyElton KurimaKayse ConnectNyaradzo Sahwira MukuruTeeMac Promotions

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Calls to Impeach Kenyan Deputy President Ruto Stir Hornets' Nest
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.