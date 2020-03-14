Somalia: Somali Govt Quarantine Four People Over Coronavirus Fears in Mogadishu

13 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali health authorities have quarantined four people over Coronavirus fears as the Horn Africa nation tries to prevent the entry of the deadly disease into a country with a collapsed health services.

Somali Health Minister Fowsiyo Abikar Nur announced that the authorities quarantined four people who have arrived from Coronavirus-hit countries.

One of the four who came from China via Ethiopia was quarantined on 10th March, while the other three were quarantined today.

All of them were in a stable condition and were being kept in a safe location, the minister said.

The World Health Organisation has declared the Coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

The global health body said that there were over 118,000 Coronavirus cases in over 114 countries. Some 4,291 people have died of the virus.

