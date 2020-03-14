Zimbabwe: Football Legend Alwyn Hagen Dies

14 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Collin Matiza

Just a day after the death of Highlanders legend, there was more bad news for the Zimbabwean football family yesterday when it learnt that another legend -- Alwyn Hagen -- had died.

Hagen, who used to turn out for Arcadia United and Black Aces in the 1970s and early 1980s, is reported to have died in a car accident in Botswana on Thursday.

He was 65.

Hagen's former teammate at both Black Aces and Arcadia United, Byron "Piri Piri" Manuel, announced his death on his Facebook wall yesterday.

"My deepest sympathy to all family and friends on the passing of a friend and soccer buddy, Alwyn Hagen.

"He was a hard working, speedy winger with accurate goalscoring crosses," Manuel later told The Herald on Saturday from his base in Canada yesterday.

Hagen's untimely death was also confirmed yesterday by another former Arcadia United player, Charlie "Maskiri" White.

"Yes, he died in a car accident in Botswana but I do not have all the details. Byron Manuel, who is in Canada, telephoned me this morning.

"Alwyn Hagen played for both Arcadia United and Black Aces in the 1970s and early 1980s.

"I know he grew up in Arcadia Square in Harare, went to Morgan High School and was an Arcadia junior team product before he graduated to play for the club's senior team and then moved on to Black Aces where he played under the mentor-ship of the late former national team manager Jimmy 'Daddy' Finch.

"He also played for Dynamos Under-13s with James Divitte and another Dynamos favourite Ronnie "Nduna" Davis under the late former DeMbare goalkeeper Josiah Akende.

"Alwyn Hagen was one of those lads who were likeable and was a strongly built player in his days. Nothing ever ruffled him.

"He played with me in Arcadia United's reserves as a left winger before moving to Black Aces where he also played as a winger.

"He scored a memorable goal, a thunderous drive from the halfway line against Highlanders at Barbourfields in the early eighties," said White, speaking from his base in Luton, England.

Another former Arcadia United star player, Carlos Max, said Hagen was "a gentleman both off and on the pitch".

"Alwyn Hagen was a very charismatic player, not only in football but in life. During his playing days, he mainly played as a striker with the likes of Bethal Salis and George Rollo at Arcadia United before he played for Black Aces alongside Byron Manuel," Max said.

Pernell McKop, who also played alongside Hagen in the early 1980s, said the late former striker was a hard working player who could shoot with both legs.

"He (Hagen) was a hard running, hard working player who never stopped running. Highly explosive, played off both feet, could shoot well with both feet, but mainly it was his industry on the field of play," McKop said.

Hagen was lured to the now-defunct former Premiership side Black Aces by coach Finch and at "Shaisa Mufaro" he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Daniel Chikanda, Simon Mudzudzu, Clever Hunda, Wonder Chisetera, July "Jujuju" Sharara, Charles Gwazo, Bernard Kuwana, Byron "Piri Piri" Manuel, Booker Muchenu, Fresh Chamarengah and Peter Manyara.

And soon after Zimbabwe attained its Independence in 1980, Hagen was once called into the Warriors by the late John Rugg and he had the opportunity of rubbing shoulders with fellow talented players such Sunday (Marimo) Chidzambwa, Joseph Zulu, Robert Godoka, David "Yogi" Mandigora, Oliver Kateya (late), Max Tshuma (late), Bruce Grobbelaar, Byron Manuel, Shacky Tauro (late) and Stanford "Stix" M'tizwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Sudan President Names Full Cabinet
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.