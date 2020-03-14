Rwanda: 180 Families Finally Relocated From City Slum

The Government through Gasabo District on Friday relocated about 182 households who were living in a city slum commonly referred to as 'Bannyahe', an area that district officials say is marked as a high risk zone.

Those who were relocated by the district were living in Kangondo II.

Bannyahe, Kigali's largest slum, is comprised of Kangondo I, Kangondo II and Kibariri I zones in Nyarutarama cell, Remera sector.

According to Pauline Umwali, the District Executive Administrator, an assessment was conducted throughout the district and Bannyahe was identified among the risky zones.

"The idea is to relocate those who are living in high risk zones. There are houses that have already been damaged by heavy rains and it is urgent action to help them," she said.

Umwali said Bannyahe is just one of the many disaster prone areas in which the city is relocating residents due to expected hazards in the near future.

Parts of Kimisagara, Kimihurura, Mulindi, Kimironko, Rwampara and Gatsata are some of the other areas where residents will be relocated.

Rwanda Meteorology Agency predicts above normal rains until May this year, which are likely to cause serious hazards.

As a result, City of Kigali authorities are set to urgently relocate more than 11,000 families dwelling in disaster-prone areas.

In Bannyahe, each household on Wednesday received Rwf90,000 to facilitate them to rent elsewhere for three months before they move into their planned modern estate in Busanza, Kicukiro District.

The district signed contracts with property owners agreeing to leave the current dilapidated houses in Bannyahe to the new estate being built by Denis Karera, a city businessman.

According to District officials, the city has set aside a total of Rwf25 million to relocate households from the area which is prone to natural disasters.

Jean Pierre Manirakiza, a resident of Kangondo II told The New Times that the decision by the city to relocate residents from Bannyahe was welcome given the state of the area.

"My house was already damaged by recent heavy rains. The only sensible thing to do was to relocate even before the city authorities evicted us. I think the decision was informed," he said

Manirakiza's house was worth Rwf6.4 million and he will be compensated with a house in Busanza.

Nadine Umwali, another resident who was relocated, highlighted that she chose to accept the district's decision because her house was in poor condition.

"I am excited that city authorities thought through and saw the plight of some of us. Our house was recently flooded because of the heavy rains. We are looking forward to receive the new houses in Busanza," she noted.

Some residents ask for monetary compensation

However, not all citizens were happy by the city's decision to relocate them.

Residents have for long been battling with the City of Kigali over the expropriation model

Two residents, Claude Bazizukuri and Jean de dieu Shikama told The New Times that they felt the authorities undervalued their properties.

Under his Savannah Creek project, Karera is planning to build high-end apartments in the area but residents disagree with him over the compensation he's giving them.

Karera built a new estate in Busanza, some 1,024 units, to be given to residents who will be relocated from the three villages in Bannyahe.

The residents who are against the idea of being given homes in Kicukiro's Busanza neighborhood told authorities that they prefer monetary compensation so they can make their own choices.

However, cash compensation for people living in slams has been criticised heavily because they end up setting up slams in another area. The model for building decent communal housing, like what Savanna Creek is doing, is what is city officials are encouraging investors to do.

