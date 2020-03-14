Burkina Faso: Worsening Violence in Burkina Faso Forcing Thousands to Flee

Photo: Pymouss/Wikimedia Commons
The flag of Burkina Faso.
13 March 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Lisa Schlein

The United Nations refugee agency says escalating violence in Burkina Faso is forcing thousands to flee their homes and prompting an increasing number of refugees from Mali to return to their home country.

Attacks by extremists linked to Islamic State and al-Qaida terror groups and violent action by traffickers and criminal gangs are adding to the instability of the already beleaguered African country.

The United Nations refugee agency reports some 14,000 people have fled their homes in Burkina Faso in the last 17 days, bringing the total number of people displaced within the country to 780,000.

During the same period, it says more than 2,000 people have fled as refugees to neighboring Mali. UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said a worrying number of Malian refugees are also choosing to return to their home country, believing it is safer there than in Burkina Faso.

"The insecurity also makes life much harder for Malian refugees who had sought protection in Burkina Faso, and it threatens to bring to a halt efforts to help them rebuild their lives," Baloch said. "Burkina Faso hosts over 25,000 refugees from Mali, but many are choosing to return despite facing insecurity."

Baloch said nearly 700 Malian refugees have left by truck toward the Gao Region in northern Mali. Refugees who want to return are given a document that enables them to travel, he said, adding that they also receive a one-time payment to cover transportation costs and urgently needed items.

The UNHCR is strengthening its presence in Mali to deal with the increasing number of refugees from Burkina Faso and returning refugees of Malian origin, Baloch said, with UNHCR staff and local authorities in Mali registering the new arrivals and providing them with essential needs.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Sudan President Names Full Cabinet
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.