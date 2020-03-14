South Africa: EFF Demands State Quarantine for All Coronavirus Cases

14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

The EFF has called for all people infected with coronavirus to be held in state quarantine, preferably on Robben Island.

South Africa's confirmed positive cases now stand at 24; but this so far is limited to four provinces. All the local cases involve people who have been overseas and travelled to South Africa.

A group of 122 South Africans who are returning from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China, are expected to arrive this weekend and will be in quarantine at the Protea Hotel's The Ranch Resort, 25km from Polokwane, for 21 days.

In a statement by the party, the EFF has said that while South Africans being repatriated from China will be "under forced, state quarantine", all individuals diagnosed with coronavirus are currently allowed to self-quarantine. According to the statement, self-quarantine does not include "supervision ... of their activities or any guarantee that they have indeed quarantined".

"It is ironic that over 130 South Africans from Wuhan who have been confirmed not to be infected will be under forced, state quarantine. Yet, people who are infected are allowed to 'self-quarantine'. This shows the inconsistency and absolute incompetence South African government policy on the spread of the virus," national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said in a statement.

Robben Island

The party called for the immediate quarantine of all who are infected, naming Robben Island as a suitable site.

"It is clear that South Africa does not have a special coronavirus facility to commit the infected persons to. This, Robben Island or a special facility must be immediately identified and prepared for medical care of all persons infected with coronavirus," he said.

"It is irresponsible and utterly dangerous for the government to allow unmonitored self-quarantine. This did not work in other countries and will obviously not work here. Coronavirus will sweep all over our country with supersonic speed, all because the government lacked the courage to quarantine the infected."

The EFF has also called for a ban on all travels from coronavirus infected countries, especially Europe.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.