Zimbabwe: Female Chanters' Riddim On the Cards

In line with the month of March which is dedicated for women, Bigbass Entertainment has revealed that they are in the process of producing an exclusively female musicians' riddim to provide them a platform to air their adversities in the industry.

In an interview BigBass studio manager, Kudakwashe Manyore, said female musicians lacked support to thrive in the male dominated terrain.

"Female artistes have come out on countless occasions speaking out on the harassment and abuse they are encountering in the industry. The deaf ear we have given them has even seen several of some of the country's finest female talent backing off to pursue other professions with healthier environments.

"But in the spirit of reviving this industry and bringing professionalism, we are tailoring a riddim (name to be disclosed) which will be exclusive to female artistes only. There they will air all their adversities which we believe will go a long way in bringing perpetrators to book," said Manyore.

Bigbass made its baby steps on Zimdancehall scene with the release of their debut riddim called Club Kings, The riddim was followed up by another project Bigbass riddim.

Recently, the record label held Bigbass riddim mixtape challenge which saw over 15 disk jockeys (DJs) contesting for US$100 prize. DJ Lincman came out victorious.

Bigbass Entertainment CEO, Tariro Manika with Bigbass riddim mixtape challenge winner DJ Lincman .

Bigbass is also the mastermind behind Ndipe Mic Sessions a platform that is uplifting local artists. To date, the sessions have brought to light several hit songs among them one from Enzo Ishall titled Mucheka, a remix by Andy Muridzo to his original track Tupare and Mebo remix.