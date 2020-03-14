South Africa: Gauteng Govt to Visit School Where Parent Tested Positive for Coronavirus

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Acting Gauteng Education MEC Jacob Mamabolo will address concerned parents at a local Boksburg school where a parent of a pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after only 303 of the 1 050 children showed up to school on Friday following confirmation that a parent of pupil had contracted the virus.

The Gauteng Department of Education said a notice was then sent to the parents about the parent contracting the virus.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the parent is in self-isolation with his family. His family is awaiting test results for the virus.

He said heads of the departments of education and health were managing the situation and assured parents that there was no need for panic.

Normal

The school is expected to continue as normal on Monday.

Mamabolo - who is acting MEC while Panyaza Lesufi is on leave - is expected to visit the school on Monday to meet with parents.

Mamabolo said it was concerning that the school had such a low turnout after it emerged that the parent had the virus.

"It is important to engage parents on this matter and pave a way forward," he said.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.