South Africa: Coronavirus - It's All Systems Go At Limpopo Resort for Arrival of SA Citizens From Wuhan

13 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Staff at Protea Hotel's The Ranch Resort are ready and waiting to attend to the 122 South Africans who are returning from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China.

The group is expected to return this weekend, after the government deployed the army to fetch them.

The group will be quarantined for 21 days in the resort, which is situated just 25km from Polokwane.

The staff of the hotel have now ironed out all their concerns with government and are undergoing medical checks by doctors and nurses from the Department of Health's head offices in Gauteng.

Records

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said records were being captured on all the tests conducted, adding that there were 20 identified conditions that needed to be checked on. The conditions relate to issues of underlying diseases, neoplasms (an abnormal growth of tissue in a part of the body, especially as a characteristic of cancer) or cancers.

The roads leading to both entrances of the hotel are on lockdown and are being patrolled by the army and police.

A healthcare centre which has an area for minor ailments, serious injuries and examinations has also been set up at the four-star hotel.

There has also been an area set up for isolation, should there be a need for anyone to be separated from the group. An isolation ambulance from the SA Health Military Service would also be available to transport anyone who may need to be rushed to a hospital during the course of the quarantine.

While the department could not share details on the departure and arrival time of the chartered flight on South African soil, it said everything was in order on the other side, and that the rescue team was in good spirits.

Mkhize said the plane was in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, for a rest and would be departing to Wuhan.

By Friday afternoon, 24 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Source: <b>News24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.