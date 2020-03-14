South Africa: Coronavirus - It's All Systems Go At Limpopo Resort for Arrival of SA Citizens From Wuhan

Staff at Protea Hotel's The Ranch Resort are ready and waiting to attend to the 122 South Africans who are returning from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China.

The group is expected to return this weekend, after the government deployed the army to fetch them.

The group will be quarantined for 21 days in the resort, which is situated just 25km from Polokwane.

The staff of the hotel have now ironed out all their concerns with government and are undergoing medical checks by doctors and nurses from the Department of Health's head offices in Gauteng.

Records

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said records were being captured on all the tests conducted, adding that there were 20 identified conditions that needed to be checked on. The conditions relate to issues of underlying diseases, neoplasms (an abnormal growth of tissue in a part of the body, especially as a characteristic of cancer) or cancers.

The roads leading to both entrances of the hotel are on lockdown and are being patrolled by the army and police.

A healthcare centre which has an area for minor ailments, serious injuries and examinations has also been set up at the four-star hotel.

There has also been an area set up for isolation, should there be a need for anyone to be separated from the group. An isolation ambulance from the SA Health Military Service would also be available to transport anyone who may need to be rushed to a hospital during the course of the quarantine.

While the department could not share details on the departure and arrival time of the chartered flight on South African soil, it said everything was in order on the other side, and that the rescue team was in good spirits.

Mkhize said the plane was in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, for a rest and would be departing to Wuhan.

By Friday afternoon, 24 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Source: <b>News24</b>