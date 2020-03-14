Malawi: 9 Chinese Construction Workers Quarantined in Malawi Amid Coronavirus Fears

13 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

At least nine Chinese workers who arrived in the country from China to work on the Nsanje/Marka road project have been quarantined for 14 days as a preventive measure for the coronavirus.

Concerns grow about the coronavirus outbreak.

Nsanje district commissioner Douglas Moffat said the Chinese are part of CR 20 Chinese construction company which is working on the road.

"They came in February from China to join their colleagues working on the road but they had to be quarantined. They are still in quarantine at the camp site" said the district commissioner.

Spokesperson for Nsanje district hospital Stanley Chilumbu said health workers constantly visit the workers for checks.

He said so far, the Chinese have not shown signs of the disease.

All the CR 20 workers are now forced to put on surgical masks as way of preventing the disease.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.