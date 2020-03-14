Nigeria: Coronavirus - Davido Halts North America Tour

13 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Nigerian music star, Davido Adeleke aka Davido, on Friday announced the postponement of his North America tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has now afflicted every continent on the planet besides Antarctica.

Its rapid spread has led to the cancellation of international musical concerts and fashion shows in badly affected countries like Italy.

The singer broke the news on Instagram shortly after performing at Denver, Colorado, U.S., citing the health and safety of his fans and staff as reasons.

According to NBC News, as of Friday, the United States had surpassed 1,700 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus while the death toll is 41.

Davido wrote, "I'm saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff are most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!"

The announcement is coming days after Davido thrilled his fans in Los Angeles, California, and San Franciso, California, as originally planned.

Davido began the tour in January to promote his latest album 'A Good Time' which was released in November.

The record, which follows his 2016 album 'Son of Mercy', features guest spots from Summer Walker, Popcaan, Gunna, and more

The highlight of the tour was in Los Angeles when American singer, Chris Brown, joined him onstage to perform their hits, 'Blow My Mind' and 'Lower Body'.

Unlike the U.S., Nigeria has only recorded two confirmed cases of Covid-19 while the global pandemic's growing impact is yet to be felt in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

More than 115,800 people have so far been affected by coronavirus. The virus has claimed over 4,200 lives worldwide.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Mar 12, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

Read the original article on Premium Times.

