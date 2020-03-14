Nigeria: ASUU Urges Govt to Reconstitute Governing Councils of Universities

14 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Okon Bassey

Uyo — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Calabar Zone has urged the federal government to reconstitute the Governing Councils of Universities whose terms have lapsed.

The Calabar Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr. Aniekan Brown, said this in a press conference held in Uyo yesterday.

Brown, who was flanked with ASUU leaders from the zone also called on FG to appoint Vice Chancellors into universities whose Chief Executives were on acting capacity.

"We strongly call on federal government to reconstitute the Governing Councils of Universities, which have served their terms. "Appoint substantive Vice Chancellors in Universities whose Chief Executives are now on acting capacity.

"One of the universities whose leadership position needs to be urgently addressed is the Federal University, Dutse-Ma," Brown said.

The union also called on the Visitor to various universities which had not been visited by the traditional visitation panel in the past five years to send panel to the institutions immediately.

He added that the outcome of the visitation panel should be implemented in the interest of global health of public universities.

Brown also called on the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent postponement of the 51st Convocation of the University of Lagos by the Pro Chancellor.

He said that the postponement had cost the university and government a huge resources in this difficult times.

"ASUU strongly appeals to the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding this reckless use of power and punish those culpable accordingly in the interest of the nation, and its education sector," he said.

On federal government and ASUU on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), he said that ASUU has repeatedly pointed to FG that the template for IPPIS, as it is, did not cover the peculiarities of universities.

Brown said ASUU has produced an alternative template, called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) that would be fraud and corruption proof.

According to him, IPPIS is not corruption proven as its still accommodate ghost workers.

The union leader wondered, why in spite of this government was still using threat to force membership of the Union onto IPPIS.

He called on government to address the issues as outlined in the FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) of February 7, 2019

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.