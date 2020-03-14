Nigeria: D'banj, Lineo Expecting Twins?

There has been lots of jubilation in the air, after speculations that popular singer, D'Banj might be expecting a set of twins from his beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow. Lovers of the "Koko master," D'banj, have been expressing their excitement over this. Well, the speculations all started with D'Banj's recent post on tweeter where he spoke on how God can make one lose something then gives him double of what he lost.

"If God can take away something you've never expected losing. He can replace it with something you've never imagined having. Wonderful God," he wrote on twitter. Then some of his fans on the social media platform quickly reached a conclusion that perhaps the Koko Master who had lost a son in 2018 (in a swimming pool disaster at his home) is about to be blessed with a set of twins.

Not to forget that late last year, D'Banj welcomed another son who restored his joy after he lost, Daniel Oyebanjo 111 on June 25, 2018. Surfaced a heart-melting video of the Koko Master as he's fondly called, and his son "working out" has gone viral on social media recently. The video was shared by Lineo, with the caption "my boys are working out".

The couple welcomed the baby boy last September. Two days after welcoming the baby boy, Dbanj expressed his gratitude and appreciation for life. The music superstar would then take to his social media page tow write, 'so grateful and speechless right now. In fact, every show, appearance or concert I do from now on, is going to be a celebration of life'.

Lineo gave birth to a baby boy in United States of America on September 19, 2019. News of the birth triggered excitement on social media as report of the baby's arrival filtered online. Fans and followers of the music star took to social media to congratulate him and his wife for the bundle of joy. Two months after the incident, the artiste dedicated a song to his wife.

The singer then also expressed delight that he had been able to channel the pains of losing his first son into creating god music for his fans. "I am happy that over time I have been able to channel that into my music, which is more important for me. You haven't heard any of them yet but very soon... because the most important thing that I believe, and pray for, is restoration. I know that no matter how many times I tell my wife that everything is okay, God has to give us restoration."

The singer recently made his Nollywod debut in Jade Osiberu's much talked about film, 'Sugar Rush' which opened in cinemas last December. D'banj style of music combines Afrobeat and Afropop to bring his sound to life with breathless enthusiasm as well as a good dose of humour. His songs are based on his life, often hilarious but with a deeper meaning which documents the struggle of a young Nigerian trying to achieve his dreams.

He performs in Yoruba, English and Pidgin English. D'banj's debut album, No Long Thing, was released in 2005. It yielded several singles with Tongolo as the lead single. This proved to be his breakthrough single and a hit. It also provided his "Koko Master" persona, with the term, Koko, taking on a variety of lewd meanings.