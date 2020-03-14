Sudan Confirms First Coronavirus Case

1 March 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

The Federal Ministry of Health announced on Friday the first confirmed cronavirus case following the death of a 50-year old man on Thursday.

The statement said the diseased had visited the UAE during the first week of current March.

The Federal Ministry of Health is currently taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic in accordance with the National Comprehensive Plan for Fighting the Coronavirus which was submitted to the Prime Minister.

The ministry's plan includes the strengthening abilities of the health cadres and utilities to fight the epidemic.

The cabinet and the Sovereign Council approved, Thursday, a package of measures presented by the Health Ministry to be implemented by the Epidemics Control Higher Committee.

"The implementation of these measures has started with

suspension of visas issuance for citizens hailing from countries devastated by the Coronavirus and telling Sudanese citizens to avoid travelling to those countries as well as closing of exit and entry points."

The statement urged all the citizens and institutions to follow up the directives and precautions issued in this regard.

