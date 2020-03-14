South Africa: Coronovirus Update - COVID-19 Patient Admitted to Kwazulu-Natal Hospital's Isolation Unit

14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Mediclinic has confirmed that a patient with Covid-19 has been admitted to Mediclinic Victoria hospital in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement issued by Mediclinic, the patient has been accommodated in an isolation unit "where staff are trained and equipped to manage the patient according to the level of care the illness requires".

"In strict accordance with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and National Department of Health Protocols, Mediclinic has implemented the necessary measures to manage any patients testing positive with the virus and to prevent any potential transmission in our facilities," the statement says.

There are currently 24 positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa, of which 10 are in KwaZulu-Natal. Another 10 are in Gauteng, three in the Western Cape and one in Mpumalanga. The cases were from travellers coming into South Africa from other countries.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
South Sudan President Names Full Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.