South Africa: Western Cape Cop and Friend Killed in Shooting

A Police Officer who had been on the job for only three months - and his friend have been shot and killed in Mfuleni near Cape Town.

The incident happened on Thursday night, when police officer, 25-year-old Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo, stopped his vehicle in Bardale, Mfuleni. The occupants of a vehicle who had been following Xhontelo opened fire, killing him just outside his vehicle.

The gunmen opened fire on the two passengers, a man and a woman, who were inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old man died while being transported to hospital. The 32-year-old woman was injured in the leg and has been admitted to hospital.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations are investigating.

Xhontelo was stationed at Kuilsriver SAPS. He graduated from the SAPS police academy in December 2019.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of Xhontelo.

