South Africa: Western Cape Cop and Friend Killed in Shooting

14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

A Police Officer who had been on the job for only three months - and his friend have been shot and killed in Mfuleni near Cape Town.

The incident happened on Thursday night, when police officer, 25-year-old Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo, stopped his vehicle in Bardale, Mfuleni. The occupants of a vehicle who had been following Xhontelo opened fire, killing him just outside his vehicle.

Read | 'Here comes the army. There goes the army' - What has changed on the Cape Flats?

The gunmen opened fire on the two passengers, a man and a woman, who were inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old man died while being transported to hospital. The 32-year-old woman was injured in the leg and has been admitted to hospital.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations are investigating.

Xhontelo was stationed at Kuilsriver SAPS. He graduated from the SAPS police academy in December 2019.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of Xhontelo.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Sudan President Names Full Cabinet
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.