South Africa: eSwatini Awaiting Results On 12 More Cases After Woman Tests Positive for COVID-19

14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The eSwatini health ministry says it is awaiting the results of 12 more cases, after a woman tested postive for Covid-19.

This is the country's first confirmed case.

The 33-year-old woman had travelled to the United States. She then went to Lesotho for a business meeting, before returning to eSwatini.

She was "seen by a private practitioner who samples for a laboratory testing on 11 March 2020." eSwatini Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said in a statement on Saturday.

"The test was confirmed positive in a South African laboratory," she said.

The eSwatini health department had said in a statement on its site on Tuesday that it was monitoring two other suspected cases. One suspected case was being monitored after a woman had recently travelled from Denmark. In the second case, a 38-year-old woman was being monitored after she had received vistors from Germany. The visitors had reported respiratory illnesses before leaving eSwatini.

On Saturday, Nkosi said that these cases had come back negative.

Rwanda also confirmed its first positive case of Covid-19 on Saturday.

- compiled by Vanessa Banton.

