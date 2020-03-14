South Africa: Coronavirus - KZN Health MEC Happy With Measures in Place At Airport, Port

Photo: CDC/Unsplash
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has visited the King Shaka International Airport, Port of Durban and met with religious and traditional leaders in a bid to raise awareness of coronavirus.

On Saturday, Simelane-Zulu met with traditional leaders in Durban, following several days of the awareness campaign. On Friday, she carried out an inspection tour of the Port of Durban to scrutinise the screening protocols on travellers leaving or returning to the port, and to get first-hand experience on their application.

"Seeing the processes that are being followed when a cruise ship arrives or leaves, we were able to pick up whether they are doing as they should. We are happy with what we've seen. We went inside the ship and saw their isolation rooms and got taken through the protocols that they have. We were briefed on the procedures that they would follow should there be a need to quarantine. We're quite happy that they are prepared. It was important for us to get this," Simelane-Zulu said.

The MEC also conducted an oversight visit at the King Shaka International Airport.

Religious leaders' meeting

Simelane-Zulu has also met with the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council, and religious leaders from across the province agreed to partner with the Department in disseminating crucial messages about Covid-19. This includes how the virus can be prevented, what its symptoms are, and what those who exhibit these symptoms need to do to get help.

Church leaders also committed to urge their congregants to take precautionary measures during the upcoming Easter weekend. This includes maintaining social distancing for those who will be sleeping in tents, classrooms or community halls; and following good personal hygiene such as covering the nose and mouth with the elbow when coughing or sneezing, regular hand-washing with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water, ensuring ventilation, wiping of surfaces and desisting from sharing bathing materials and utensils.

The MEC appealed for calm regarding coronavirus, adding that the Department will be intensifying its efforts to distribute information, education, and communication material to help keep the public informed.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
South Sudan President Names Full Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.