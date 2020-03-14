South Africa: Coronavirus - KZN Health MEC Happy With Measures in Place At Airport, Port

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has visited the King Shaka International Airport, Port of Durban and met with religious and traditional leaders in a bid to raise awareness of coronavirus.

On Saturday, Simelane-Zulu met with traditional leaders in Durban, following several days of the awareness campaign. On Friday, she carried out an inspection tour of the Port of Durban to scrutinise the screening protocols on travellers leaving or returning to the port, and to get first-hand experience on their application.

"Seeing the processes that are being followed when a cruise ship arrives or leaves, we were able to pick up whether they are doing as they should. We are happy with what we've seen. We went inside the ship and saw their isolation rooms and got taken through the protocols that they have. We were briefed on the procedures that they would follow should there be a need to quarantine. We're quite happy that they are prepared. It was important for us to get this," Simelane-Zulu said.

The MEC also conducted an oversight visit at the King Shaka International Airport.

Religious leaders' meeting

Simelane-Zulu has also met with the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council, and religious leaders from across the province agreed to partner with the Department in disseminating crucial messages about Covid-19. This includes how the virus can be prevented, what its symptoms are, and what those who exhibit these symptoms need to do to get help.

Church leaders also committed to urge their congregants to take precautionary measures during the upcoming Easter weekend. This includes maintaining social distancing for those who will be sleeping in tents, classrooms or community halls; and following good personal hygiene such as covering the nose and mouth with the elbow when coughing or sneezing, regular hand-washing with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water, ensuring ventilation, wiping of surfaces and desisting from sharing bathing materials and utensils.

The MEC appealed for calm regarding coronavirus, adding that the Department will be intensifying its efforts to distribute information, education, and communication material to help keep the public informed.

Source: News24