South Africa: Coronavirus in SA - 14-Year-Old Among Latest COVID-19 Cases, 38 People Now Test Positive

Photo: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
(File photo) Covid 19, Coronavirus
14 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Department of Health has confirmed that the first South African person under 18 has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the 14-year-old from the Western Cape was among 14 new cases who had tested tested positive for the virus. This brings the number of cases in the country to 38.

Earlier on Saturday, the United Herzlia Schools in Cape Town sent parents a letter, which News24 has seen, which stated that a Grade 9 girl had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Her sibling and parents were also tested and all tested negative. The family is enforcing self-quarantine and has been since Thursday afternoon," the letter says

"In view of the rising numbers, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an urgent Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday. This meeting will explore ways of intensifying the country's response to this outbreak," Mkhize said in a satement on Saturday.

On Friday, the department said the number of cases stood at 24.

Seven new cases have now been confirmed in Gauteng:

A 76-year-old man who had travelled to the UK and the US; A 72-year-old woman who had travelled to the UK and the US; A 47-year-old man who had travelled to the UK and the US; A 52-year-old man who had travelled to Germany;A 38-year-old man who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany; A 62-year-old man who had travelled to the Netherlands; A 19-year-old woman who had travelled to France and Italy.

There are six new cases in the Western Cape:

A 27-year-old man who had travelled to Brazil;A 33-year-old woman who had travelled to France;A 49-year-old man who had travelled to France and Italy;A 14-year-old woman who had travelled to the US and Dubai;A 73-year-old man who had travelled to the UK;A 32-year-old man who had travelled to the UK.

One more case has been announced in KwaZulu-Natal

A 47-year-old man who had travelled to Switzerland

Mkhize says all patients had been informed and all information has been verified. Contact tracing is now underway. - compiled by Vanessa Banton

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
COVID-19 - Soldiers Ready to Repatriate South Africans from Wuhan
COVID-19 Is a Pandemic, Preparation is Key, Says WHO
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
South Sudan President Names Full Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.