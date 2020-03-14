Namibia: Burna Boy Concert in Namibia Postponed

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Burna Boy in his On The Low video
14 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

THE concert where Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Burna Boy was expected to headline has been postponed.

The announcement comes after president Hage Geingob earlier today suspended all large-scale public gatherings. Geingob made the announcement after two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Namibia this morning.

The concert, which was part of Burna Boy's 'African Giant' tour, was lined up to take place on 4 April at Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

The Nigerian singer was expected to perform alongside Namibian artists such as Gazza, Top Cheri, King Tee Dee, KP Illest and Lioness, among others.

The announcement was made today by the organising team of the event.

"As an events company it is our right to protect the people. We are however not sure at this stage on a new date. We are currently still busy with talks with Burna Boy's team," the director of Mindscape events, Julius Nyamazana, said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Plan to Ban Imports of Hand Sanitizers Gets Thumbs Up in Nigeria
South Sudan President Names Full Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.