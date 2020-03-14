Namibia: Burna Boy Concert in Namibia Postponed

Burna Boy in his On The Low video

THE concert where Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Burna Boy was expected to headline has been postponed.

The announcement comes after president Hage Geingob earlier today suspended all large-scale public gatherings. Geingob made the announcement after two cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Namibia this morning.

The concert, which was part of Burna Boy's 'African Giant' tour, was lined up to take place on 4 April at Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

The Nigerian singer was expected to perform alongside Namibian artists such as Gazza, Top Cheri, King Tee Dee, KP Illest and Lioness, among others.

The announcement was made today by the organising team of the event.

"As an events company it is our right to protect the people. We are however not sure at this stage on a new date. We are currently still busy with talks with Burna Boy's team," the director of Mindscape events, Julius Nyamazana, said.