Kenya: Reprieve At the Pump for Battered Kenyans As Fuel Prices Go Down

The prices of fuel products have dropped marginally in the latest review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The price of super petrol will reduce by Sh2 a litre, diesel down by Sh2.80 and kerosene reduced by Sh7.23 in the new prices that take effect from Saturday March 15 until April 14.

The reduction in this month's fuel prices, according to EPRA, is as as result of decreased average landed cost of imported Super Petrol by 3.44 per cent from $489.44 per cubic metre in January 2020 to $472.59 per cubic metre in February.

In the same period diesel decreased by 5.2 per cent from $506.92 to $480.21 per cubic metre, while kerosene decreased by 14.96 per cent from $495.32 to $421.24 per cubic metre.

"In accordance with Section 10(y) of the petroleum ACT 2019, legal notice No. 196 of 2010 and legal notice No. 26 of 2012, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products. Which will be in force from 15 March to 14 April 2020.

Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene decrease by Sh2 per litre, Sh2.80 per litre and Sh7.23 per litre," read part of the statement.

In the February 14 review, the price of kerosene at the pump dropped by Sh1.26 per litre, while that of super petrol and diesel prices went up by Sh2.67 and Sh2.13 per litre respectively.