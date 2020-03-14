Kenya: Coronavirus - 22 Who Came in Close Contact With First Patient Quarantined

Government officials on Saturday briefed the country on the coronavirus following confirmation of Kenya's first case on Friday.

The patient is a 27 year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.

The Health ministry said she is in a self-contained room at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

"The patient is stable, cheerful and vibrant with normal vital signs,"

On Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said she will not be released from KNH's Infectious Disease Unit until she is confirmed negative.

QUARANTINE

The ministry said 22 people who were in close contact with the infected person have been quarantined at Mbagathi hospital.

Samples collected from them are being tested at the laboratory at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

The ministry further said that 23 people of mixed nationalities who travelled with the patient were traced and advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It said the people were identified through the flight manifest and are not in Kenya.

The ministry's rapid response team will follow up on these cases and update the public daily.

On Saturday, a team from the ministry led by Public Health Deputy Director, Dr Fidelis Lagho, fumigated the building in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, where the patient lives.