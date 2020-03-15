Namibia: Govt Considers School Lockdown

HEALTH minister Kalumbi Shangula says all schools countrywide must close down for the next 30 days as per the president's directive to avoid huge gatherings due to the coronavirus.

Shangula said this also includes all church gathering.

He said the education executive director will be informed in due course to carry out the directive as no education representative was present at the meeting on Saturday morning when president Hage Geingob made the decision.

Education executive director Sanet Steenkamp did not confirm or deny the lockdown, saying a final decision will be made tomorrow. She said the education ministry will hold a meeting to discuss the way forward for schools.

The health minister earlier today (Saturday) announced that a Spanish couple, who arrived in the country on Wednesday, have been confirmed to be carrying the virus.

However the Spanish embassy in Namibia has clarified that the couple who tested positive for the coronavirus are in fact Romanians and not Spanish nationals.

The embassy said in a statement this afternoon that the two Romanians travelled through Madrid and Doha to arrive in Namibia through Hosea Kutako International Airport.

President Geingob cancelled the Independence Day celebrations slated for 21 March and suspended all mass public gatherings in Namibia for the next 30 days.

He also ordered that the Windhoek Gymnasium be placed on lockdown for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Windhoek Gymnasium Private School managing director Colette Rieckert on Saturday said in compliance with the president's orders, they will be closed until 30 March.

In a statement issued to the parents and guardians from the school on Saturday, Rieckert said the Romanian couple stayed at a guesthouse belonging to the parents of one of their teachers.

"Although the teacher did not have any recent contact with her parents and no direct contact with the guests, this is a precautionary measure in the interest of our pupils and staff. We will honour and cooperate with the country's efforts to limit impact of COVID-19 as far as possible," she said.

She further cautioned parents and children to clean their hands frequently (wash hands for at least 20 second each time), and cover their nose and mouth when they sneeze with a tissue or a flexed elbow.

"This is a serious issue that needs containment and preparedness, but we will not create abject panic in our community," she said.