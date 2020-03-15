South Africa: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 38

Photo: CDC/Unsplash
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
14 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Number of Covid-19 infections as grown to 38 in South Africa.

This was confirmed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

The figures increased by 14 from Friday's confirmed number of 24.

The Health Ministry, in a statement, said the patients had been informed.

"All information has been verified and contact tracing is underway," said the Minister.

"In view of the rising numbers, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for an urgent Cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday. This meeting will explore ways of intensifying the country's response to this outbreak," Mkhize said.

Regarding the returns of 112 citizens who were this morning repatriated from China, the Minister said the evacuees had settled at The Ranch Hotel where they will be under observation for the next 21 days.

"Tomorrow we will give an update regarding their arrival. We are prioritizing that our people settle in well. Thereafter all protocols as identified by the SANDF and the Department of Health will be properly followed and implemented," he said.

The breakdown per province is as follows:

Gauteng:

A 76 year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 72 year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 47 year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US.

A 52 year-old male who had travelled to Germany.

A 38 year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany.

A 62 year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands.

A 19 year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy.

Western Cape:

A 27 year-old male who had travelled to Brazil.

A 33 year-old female who had travelled to France.

A 49 year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy.

A 14 year-old who had travelled to the US and Dubai.

A 73 year-old who had travelled to the UK.

A 32 year-old who had travelled to the UK.

KwaZulu-Natal:

A 47 year-old who had travelled to Switzerland.

