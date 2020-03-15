South Africa: Coronavirus - Isolated Wits Student 'Remains Well', University Considers Cancelling Major Events

15 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Wits Covid-19 Management Committee is still awaiting the results of a medical student who has been in self-isolation since earlier this week.

The student is not displaying any symptoms of Covid-19, according the university, which says it is "cautiously optimistic".

The student was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, News24 reported.

"Whilst there is always still a risk that the infection may manifest, symptoms would generally have developed over the last five days.

"We are therefore cautiously optimistic that the individual may not have been infected, although we are still waiting for the final test results," the university said in a statement on Friday.

The committee said it would continue to monitor the student and stressed it would focus on preventing infection.

"This event has highlighted that the University is able to respond to concerns of this nature and we will do so on an ongoing basis with the primary intent of minimising the risk of people in our community becoming infected."

Cancelling major events?

Late on Saturday, the university indicated it was considering whether to cancel their upcoming graduation ceremonies as well as other major events.

The decision would be based on "the latest data available & the advice of experts in the field", it said, and would be communicated early next week.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Rise - Health Ministry
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.