South Africa: Coronavirus - Isolated Wits Student 'Remains Well', University Considers Cancelling Major Events

The Wits Covid-19 Management Committee is still awaiting the results of a medical student who has been in self-isolation since earlier this week.

The student is not displaying any symptoms of Covid-19, according the university, which says it is "cautiously optimistic".

The student was self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, News24 reported.

"Whilst there is always still a risk that the infection may manifest, symptoms would generally have developed over the last five days.

"We are therefore cautiously optimistic that the individual may not have been infected, although we are still waiting for the final test results," the university said in a statement on Friday.

The committee said it would continue to monitor the student and stressed it would focus on preventing infection.

"This event has highlighted that the University is able to respond to concerns of this nature and we will do so on an ongoing basis with the primary intent of minimising the risk of people in our community becoming infected."

Cancelling major events?

Late on Saturday, the university indicated it was considering whether to cancel their upcoming graduation ceremonies as well as other major events.

The decision would be based on "the latest data available & the advice of experts in the field", it said, and would be communicated early next week.

Source: News24