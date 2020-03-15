Nigeria: Chelsea Step Up Bid for Chukwueze

15 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

English Premier League club Chelsea are ready to firm up their interest in Samuel Chukwueze by making a bid for the Nigeria international, according to reports.

Berlin based media company Onefootball claims The Blues are planning to make an offer for the Villarreal winger and manager Frank Lampard wants him in his squad for the 2020-2021 season.

Chukwueze won't come cheap though as he has a release clause of 100 million euros (approximately N41 billion) which has to be activated before the Yellow Submarine can shred their agreement with the 20-year-old.

The 2015 U17 World Cup winner has made 68 first-team appearances for Villarreal since debuting in September 2018.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Passenger Dies on Flight to Nairobi From Qatar
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Tanzanian Men Could Soon Be Forced to Pay Their Wives a 'Salary'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Demystifying Coronavirus and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.